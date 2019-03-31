Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,826,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8,562.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,434,773 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,418,000 after buying an additional 855,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

