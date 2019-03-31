Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

