PVH (PVH) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. DA Davidson upped their target price on PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. PVH has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 34.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PVH by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

