PVH (PVH) PT Raised to $139.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $142.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

PVH stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. PVH has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

