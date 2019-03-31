Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) CFO Sells $108,836.90 in Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $108,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $111,129.30.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,806.60.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $109,618.40.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $106,596.60.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20.
PSTG opened at $21.79 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
