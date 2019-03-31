Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) CFO Sells $108,836.90 in Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $108,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $111,129.30.

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,806.60.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $109,618.40.

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $106,596.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20.

PSTG opened at $21.79 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $422.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/pure-storage-inc-pstg-cfo-sells-108836-90-in-stock.html.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.