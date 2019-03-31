Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 455 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.58.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $111,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

