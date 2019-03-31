Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 69,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $119.41 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-boosts-holdings-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.