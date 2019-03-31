Prudential Financial Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,250,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,982,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Taglich Brothers downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 29.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/prudential-financial-inc-has-217000-holdings-in-simulations-plus-inc-slp.html.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.