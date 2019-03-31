ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 20,538.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVV. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000.

Shares of MVV stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

