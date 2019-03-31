PrismChain Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the US dollar. PrismChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrismChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PrismChain alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000320 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PrismChain Profile

PrismChain (CRYPTO:PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain . PrismChain’s official message board is forum.prismchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

PrismChain Coin Trading

PrismChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrismChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrismChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.