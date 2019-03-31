Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,564 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of J M Smucker worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $126.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.17.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

