Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Viavi Solutions worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.93 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

