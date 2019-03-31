Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

