Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,209 Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 150,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,294,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,784,000 after buying an additional 2,057,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 421,293 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $482,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,209 Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/princeton-global-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-1209-liberty-global-plc-lbtya.html.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.