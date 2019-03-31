PriceSmart (PSMT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PriceSmart have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. This can be attributed to the company’s soft comparable net merchandise sales performance for quite some time now. We note that comparable net merchandise sales in February fell 1.9%, following a decline of 1.4% in January. Certainly, the impact of adverse currency fluctuations on comparable net merchandise sales cannot be ignored that hurt the metric by 3.8%. Additionally, negative sales surprise during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 along with year-over-year decline in the bottom line and cost-related hurdles are other factors that may have hurt the stock’s performance on the bourses. In spite of these concerns, PriceSmart’s strategy to sell limited products at lower prices helped it to generate member loyalty. Moreover, this operator of membership warehouse clubs’ healthy membership renewal rate reflects its strength.”

PSMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $36,058.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,988 shares in the company, valued at $121,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $585,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $1,443,264 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,311,000 after acquiring an additional 714,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

