Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

