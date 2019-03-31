Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pra Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,402,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pra Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 254,231 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,000.

Pra Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 198,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.84. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

