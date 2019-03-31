POLY AI (AI) Hits Market Cap of $223.00

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, POLY AI has traded flat against the US dollar. POLY AI has a total market capitalization of $223.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLY AI token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00421260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.01575307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00241336 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003381 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. The official website for POLY AI is polynetwork.org . POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

