PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in NTN Buzztime Inc (NTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NTN Buzztime were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NTN Buzztime in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTN Buzztime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $4.03 on Friday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

