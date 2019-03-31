PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,268 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,710,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 397,677 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-buys-1268-shares-of-nanometrics-incorporated-nano.html.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.