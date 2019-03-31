Platinum (PLAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324,757.00

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00423823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01582729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00242245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

