Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Plains GP by 62.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 83,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 148.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,217 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 532.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.22. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp-shares-bought-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.