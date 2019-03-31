Pistol Bay Mining (PST) Shares Down 10%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) dropped 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 433,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 130,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

