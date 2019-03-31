Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.57 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

