Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Energy Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PES. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 83,373 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 384,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

PES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

PES stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

