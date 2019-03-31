Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.00. 4,071,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,293,895.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

