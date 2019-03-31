Pinnacle Bank Takes $348,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.71. 3,613,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,474. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

