Pinnacle Bank Purchases Shares of 31,837 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,468. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1837 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

