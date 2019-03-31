Pinnacle Bank Invests $478,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after buying an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

