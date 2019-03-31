Phonecoin (PHON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $156.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $48,597.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00422423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01582198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 42,228,279 coins and its circulating supply is 41,828,029 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.