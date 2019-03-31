Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,992,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/pfizer-inc-pfe-stake-increased-by-true-private-wealth-advisors.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.