Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €149.22 ($173.51).

PFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of PFV stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Tuesday, reaching €136.40 ($158.60). 18,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a one year high of €159.20 ($185.12).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

