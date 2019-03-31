PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Receives $94.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.35.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $19,457,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in PetroChina by 7.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR opened at $65.43 on Thursday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous special dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.63%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

