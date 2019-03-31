Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,498 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Perficient worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 57,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,677,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,183,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 471,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,211.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

PRFT stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/perficient-inc-prft-position-lifted-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.