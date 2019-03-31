Penumbra Inc (PEN) Receives $143.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:PEN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 287,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,207. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,838 shares in the company, valued at $156,061,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $8,803,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

