Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Keller Group (KLR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 892.80 ($11.67).

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 617 ($8.06) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The company has a market capitalization of $444.61 million and a P/E ratio of -29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 23.90 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

