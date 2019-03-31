Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

PGC opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $507.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

