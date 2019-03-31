Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $135.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.47 million and the highest is $136.37 million. Paylocity reported sales of $113.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $459.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.99 million to $460.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $555.78 million, with estimates ranging from $542.69 million to $566.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paylocity from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paylocity to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $981,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $3,347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,885,948 shares in the company, valued at $157,834,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,481 shares of company stock worth $75,511,619. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paylocity by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $89.19 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

