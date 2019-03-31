PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0386

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $835.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00422054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01578967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00238835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

