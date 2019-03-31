ParkByte Market Capitalization Tops $15,789.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $15,789.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkByte alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.