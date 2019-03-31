Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PKE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.03. Park Electrochemical has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

