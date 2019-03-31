Paolo Fundaro Sells 2,171 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $233,273.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $111.86 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paolo Fundaro Sells 2,171 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/paolo-fundaro-sells-2171-shares-of-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-stock.html.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.