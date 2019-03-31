Paolo Fundaro Sells 2,171 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $233,273.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $111.86 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.