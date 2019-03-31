Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $208,000 Position in Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Eclipse Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,421,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 185,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 45.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 253,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECR opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have commented on ECR. Capital One Financial cut Eclipse Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Eclipse Resources Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

