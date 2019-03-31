Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,310 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

