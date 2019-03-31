Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 17,626 Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 754,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

