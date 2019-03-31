Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 415,721 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,262,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,470.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 197,751 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 387,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 185,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $5,534,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,441,774. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $242.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 656.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. First Analysis raised Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

