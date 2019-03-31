Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 15,160 Shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L (SRLN)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L makes up approximately 5.9% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE GSO SR L has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

