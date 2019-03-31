Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Orion Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Orion Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,496 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Orion Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,817,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Orion Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN opened at $2.92 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/orion-group-holdings-inc-orn-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.