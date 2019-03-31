OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 864.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 153,960 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.28% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

OSUR stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

