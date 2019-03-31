Open Trading Network (OTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $62,734.00 and $65.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00422556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01582983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00242756 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

